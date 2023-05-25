Cyclones Return to Action October 21, Announce Full 2023-24 Schedule

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have unveiled the schedule for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

For the first time since 2019, the Cyclones will open their season on home ice come Saturday, October 21, when the team raises its 2022-23 Central Division Champions banner before hosting the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center. This will be the first of 13 Saturday night home games for the 'Clones who are slated to play 29 of 36 home games on weekend dates (12 on Friday, 13 on Saturday, and four on Sunday). The Cyclones won 23 games at Heritage Bank Center last season.

Cincinnati will play 58 of its 72-game schedule within the Central Division next season. For a second consecutive year, the Cyclones will see interstate rival-Toledo more than any other team, as the 'Clones and Walleye are scheduled to face-off 13 times (six home, seven away). Overall, the Cyclones will encounter 14 different ECHL teams, welcoming nine of those clubs to Heritage Bank Center for marquee games such as Field Trip Day (Nov. 14 vs. Fort Wayne), Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22 vs. Indy), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Jacksonville), Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 5 vs. Kalamazoo), and several more!

Outside their division, the Cyclones will play 14 games against eight different teams. The 'Clones will see the Wichita Thunder three times throughout the season, while also facing Tulsa, Utah, and Kansas City from the Mountain Division. From the North Division, Cincinnati will go up against Maine and Worcester, while then facing the South Division's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville IceMen. Thursday, December 28 will mark the first ever visit from Jacksonville to Heritage Bank Center.

Friday, April 5th will mark the end of the home portion of the regular season when the Cyclones host Kalamazoo. Before then, the 'Clones will host a season best four-game homestand from March 15-20, in addition to three other three-game homestands at Heritage Bank Center.

Below is the full 2023-24 Cincinnati Cyclones Schedule (all times listed in EST):

October 2023: 4 games (1 home, 3 away)

21 SAT vs Wheeling 7:35PM

27 FRI at Wichita 8:05PM

28 SAT at Tulsa 8:05PM

29 SUN at Tulsa 5:05PM

November 2023: 10 games (6 home, 4 away)

3 FRI vs Iowa 7:35PM

4 SAT vs Iowa 7:35PM

10 FRI at Indy 7PM

11 SAT vs Indy 7:35PM

14 TUE vs Fort Wayne 10:30AM

17 FRI at Worcester 7:05PM

18 SAT at Worcester 7:05PM

22 WED vs Indy 7:35PM

24 FRI vs Wheeling 7:35PM

25 SAT at Kalamazoo 7PM

December 2023: 15 games (8 home, 7 away)

1 FRI vs Iowa 7:35PM

2 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM

6 WED at Greenville 7:05PM

8 FRI at Toledo 7:15PM

9 SAT vs Toledo 7:35PM

10 SUN at Kalamazoo 3PM

13 WED vs Utah 7:35PM

15 FRI vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM

16 SAT at Wheeling 7:10PM

22 FRI vs Wheeling 7:35PM

23 SAT at Toledo 7:15PM

27 WED at Toledo 7:15PM

28 THU vs Jacksonville 7:35PM

30 SAT at Toledo 7:15PM

31 SUN vs Jacksonville 6PM

January 2024: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)

5 FRI at Kalamazoo 7PM

6 SAT vs Toledo 7:35PM

7 SUN at Toledo 7:15PM

12 FRI at Wichita 8:05PM

13 SAT at Wichita 8:05PM

15 MON at Iowa 11:35AM

19 FRI vs Toledo 7:35PM

20 SAT at Kalamazoo 7PM

24 WED vs Iowa 7:35PM

26 FRI vs Toledo 7:35PM

27 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM

28 SUN at Toledo 5:15PM

31 JAN vs Wheeling 7:35PM

February 2024: 11 games (5 home, 6 away)

2 FRI at Fort Wayne 8PM

3 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM

9 FRI at Iowa 8:05PM

10 SAT at Iowa 8:05PM

16 FRI vs Toledo 7:35PM

17 SAT at Fort Wayne 7:30PM

18 SUN at Fort Wayne 5PM

23 FRI vs Iowa 7:35PM

24 SAT vs Iowa 7:35PM

25 SUN vs Maine 3PM

27 TUE at Indy 10:30AM

March 2024: 14 games (9 home, 5 away)

1 FRI vs Wheeling 7:35PM

2 SAT vs Indy 7:35PM

3 SUN at Wheeling 4:10PM

8 FRI at Toledo 7:15PM

15 FRI vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM

16 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM

17 SUN vs Indy 3PM

20 WED vs Toledo 7:35PM

22 FRI at Indy 7PM

23 SAT vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM

24 SUN at Wheeling 4:10PM

29 FRI at Kalamazoo 7PM

30 SAT vs Wheeling 7:35PM

31 SUN vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM

April 2024: 5 games (1 home, 4 away)

5 FRI vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM

6 SAT at Kalamazoo 7PM

9 TUE at Kansas City 8:05PM

10 WED at Kansas City 8:05PM

13 SAT at Wheeling 7:10PM

The promotional schedule for the 2023-24 regular season will be announced at a later date! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

