Cyclones Return to Action October 21, Announce Full 2023-24 Schedule
May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have unveiled the schedule for the 2023-24 ECHL season.
For the first time since 2019, the Cyclones will open their season on home ice come Saturday, October 21, when the team raises its 2022-23 Central Division Champions banner before hosting the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center. This will be the first of 13 Saturday night home games for the 'Clones who are slated to play 29 of 36 home games on weekend dates (12 on Friday, 13 on Saturday, and four on Sunday). The Cyclones won 23 games at Heritage Bank Center last season.
Cincinnati will play 58 of its 72-game schedule within the Central Division next season. For a second consecutive year, the Cyclones will see interstate rival-Toledo more than any other team, as the 'Clones and Walleye are scheduled to face-off 13 times (six home, seven away). Overall, the Cyclones will encounter 14 different ECHL teams, welcoming nine of those clubs to Heritage Bank Center for marquee games such as Field Trip Day (Nov. 14 vs. Fort Wayne), Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22 vs. Indy), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Jacksonville), Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 5 vs. Kalamazoo), and several more!
Outside their division, the Cyclones will play 14 games against eight different teams. The 'Clones will see the Wichita Thunder three times throughout the season, while also facing Tulsa, Utah, and Kansas City from the Mountain Division. From the North Division, Cincinnati will go up against Maine and Worcester, while then facing the South Division's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville IceMen. Thursday, December 28 will mark the first ever visit from Jacksonville to Heritage Bank Center.
Friday, April 5th will mark the end of the home portion of the regular season when the Cyclones host Kalamazoo. Before then, the 'Clones will host a season best four-game homestand from March 15-20, in addition to three other three-game homestands at Heritage Bank Center.
Below is the full 2023-24 Cincinnati Cyclones Schedule (all times listed in EST):
October 2023: 4 games (1 home, 3 away)
21 SAT vs Wheeling 7:35PM
27 FRI at Wichita 8:05PM
28 SAT at Tulsa 8:05PM
29 SUN at Tulsa 5:05PM
November 2023: 10 games (6 home, 4 away)
3 FRI vs Iowa 7:35PM
4 SAT vs Iowa 7:35PM
10 FRI at Indy 7PM
11 SAT vs Indy 7:35PM
14 TUE vs Fort Wayne 10:30AM
17 FRI at Worcester 7:05PM
18 SAT at Worcester 7:05PM
22 WED vs Indy 7:35PM
24 FRI vs Wheeling 7:35PM
25 SAT at Kalamazoo 7PM
December 2023: 15 games (8 home, 7 away)
1 FRI vs Iowa 7:35PM
2 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM
6 WED at Greenville 7:05PM
8 FRI at Toledo 7:15PM
9 SAT vs Toledo 7:35PM
10 SUN at Kalamazoo 3PM
13 WED vs Utah 7:35PM
15 FRI vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM
16 SAT at Wheeling 7:10PM
22 FRI vs Wheeling 7:35PM
23 SAT at Toledo 7:15PM
27 WED at Toledo 7:15PM
28 THU vs Jacksonville 7:35PM
30 SAT at Toledo 7:15PM
31 SUN vs Jacksonville 6PM
January 2024: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)
5 FRI at Kalamazoo 7PM
6 SAT vs Toledo 7:35PM
7 SUN at Toledo 7:15PM
12 FRI at Wichita 8:05PM
13 SAT at Wichita 8:05PM
15 MON at Iowa 11:35AM
19 FRI vs Toledo 7:35PM
20 SAT at Kalamazoo 7PM
24 WED vs Iowa 7:35PM
26 FRI vs Toledo 7:35PM
27 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM
28 SUN at Toledo 5:15PM
31 JAN vs Wheeling 7:35PM
February 2024: 11 games (5 home, 6 away)
2 FRI at Fort Wayne 8PM
3 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM
9 FRI at Iowa 8:05PM
10 SAT at Iowa 8:05PM
16 FRI vs Toledo 7:35PM
17 SAT at Fort Wayne 7:30PM
18 SUN at Fort Wayne 5PM
23 FRI vs Iowa 7:35PM
24 SAT vs Iowa 7:35PM
25 SUN vs Maine 3PM
27 TUE at Indy 10:30AM
March 2024: 14 games (9 home, 5 away)
1 FRI vs Wheeling 7:35PM
2 SAT vs Indy 7:35PM
3 SUN at Wheeling 4:10PM
8 FRI at Toledo 7:15PM
15 FRI vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM
16 SAT vs Fort Wayne 7:35PM
17 SUN vs Indy 3PM
20 WED vs Toledo 7:35PM
22 FRI at Indy 7PM
23 SAT vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM
24 SUN at Wheeling 4:10PM
29 FRI at Kalamazoo 7PM
30 SAT vs Wheeling 7:35PM
31 SUN vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM
April 2024: 5 games (1 home, 4 away)
5 FRI vs Kalamazoo 7:35PM
6 SAT at Kalamazoo 7PM
9 TUE at Kansas City 8:05PM
10 WED at Kansas City 8:05PM
13 SAT at Wheeling 7:10PM
The promotional schedule for the 2023-24 regular season will be announced at a later date! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
