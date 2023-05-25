Maine Mariners 2023-2024 Schedule Revealed

May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners on Thursday announced the schedule for the 2023-2024 season, their fifth in the ECHL. For the second year in a row, the Mariners will open the campaign in Trois-Rivieres, QC in the front end of a home-and-home series with the Lions. The Home Opener is Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM. The Mariners 2023-24 season will once again be presented by Hannaford To Go and the full schedule can be viewed here.

The season begins on Friday, Oct. 20 at Colisee Videotron in Trois-Rivieres, as Terrence Wallin returns to the venue in which he collected his first victory as head coach last fall. It's the first of eight trips for the Mariners to Trois-Rivieres, their most frequent road destination on the 2023-24 schedule. The Mariners and Lions will then travel back to Portland for a rematch on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Cross Insurance Arena. It will be the second consecutive season in which the Lions are Maine's first home opponent.

Maine's most frequent opponent in 2023-24 is the Adirondack Thunder, whom they will face a total of 14 times - eight games at home and six in Glens Falls, NY. The two teams meet for the first time in a home-and-home series on Friday Oct. 27 in Portland and Saturday, Oct. 28 in upstate New York, completing the Mariners' October slate.

There are a total of four home games in November, with a pair of contests in the middle of the month (Nov. 10 vs. Trois-Rivieres and Nov. 11 vs. Adirondack), and two right after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24 and 25 vs. Reading). The homestand continues into the beginning of December with a first-time opponent - the Mountain Division's Kansas City Mavericks, who come to town on Dec. 1 and 2. Just before the calendar turns to 2024, the Mariners will host games on Dec. 29 against Adirondack and Dec. 30 vs. Trois-Rivieres.

January is one of the two busiest home months of the season, with eight total games at the Cross Insurance Arena. The month is highlighted by the first home "3Kend" of the season from Jan. 19-21 against Reading. The Mariners face the Royals 10 times this season, the most they've ever faced off in a regular season series since Maine entered the ECHL in 2018-19. Six of the ten come in consecutive fashion surrounding the ECHL All-Star Break. The Mariners and Royals have developed a rivalry, meeting in the postseason each of the past two years.

February opens with another 3Kend, and another first-time Mountain Division opponent: the Rapid City Rush. The Rush are in town from Feb. 2-4. A second 3Kend in February is scheduled against Norfolk from Feb. 16-18. From there, the Mariners embark on their first ever Central Division road trip, stopping in Kalamazoo, Toledo, and Cincinnati to conclude the month. The matchups with the Wings (Kalamazoo) and Walleye (Toledo) will each be firsts for the franchise. The Mariners played one home game against Cincinnati in 2019 but have never visited the Cyclones.

Eight more home games are on the slate for March, which includes a stretch of eight out of nine at home between Mar. 5 and Mar. 24. The latter six games in that stretch take place on back-to-back 3Kends: Mar. 15-17 (Adirondack and Reading) and Mar. 22-24 (Newfoundland). The Mariners will play five of their seven April games on the road, with the regular season finishing up at Adirondack on Apr. 13 and 14. It will be the first time the Mariners have ended the regular season on the road.

The opponent breakdown (home and away) for the 2023-24 season is as follows: Adirondack (14), Trois-Rivieres (12), Reading and Worcester (10), Newfoundland (9), Norfolk (8), Rapid City (3), Kansas City and Toledo (2), and Kalamazoo and Cincinnati (1).

The Mariners will play on 26 Saturdays, 25 Fridays, 14 Sundays, five Wednesdays, and one Monday and Tuesday each. They have a total of five home "3Kends," which are presented by Three Dollar Deweys. Like previous seasons, Friday home games will begin at 7:15 PM, Saturdays at 6:00, Sundays at 3:00, and most weekdays at 7:00 PM. Tuesday, March 5th is the second annual "School Day" game, and will begin at 10:30 AM. The game on Friday, December 29th will also be a matinee, with a start time of 1 PM.

The 2023-24 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go. As presenting partners for the season, Hannaford will support the Mariners in virtually every aspect of the business throughout the season. The partnership is highlighted by Hannaford's efforts to support the community with the "Hannaford To Go Kids Corner." At each Mariners home game, Hannaford will donate 50 tickets to local youth and charitable organizations.

Full and half season packages plus 12-game mini plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

