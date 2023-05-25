Thunder Reveals 2023-24 Season Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the highly anticipated release of the 2023-24 schedule.

The 2023-24 campaign marks Wichita's 10th year as a member of the ECHL, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League.

Wichita will host the season and home opener at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 20 against the Kansas City Mavericks. The two teams will head north to Independence, Missouri to close out Opening Weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, October 21.

The Thunder plays 30 of their 36 home games on a weekend, which breaks down to 10 on a Friday, 11 on a Saturday and nine on a Sunday. All home games start at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of Sunday contests, which start at 4:05 p.m.

Wichita's longest homestand will kick off the 2024 portion of the calendar, which will be seven games from January 5 to January 19. 23 of the team's 36 home games will take place after the first of the year. The Thunder's longest road swing of the season is six games with the team's only trip to Idaho and Utah at the beginning of November.

Wichita plays five Wednesday home games, which includes the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 22 against heated rival, Allen. The Thunder will also host their annual Educational Kids Day Game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 against the Americans.

The majority of the Thunder's schedule will again be against divisional rivals. Wichita will play Kansas City the most, seeing its arch-rival 15 times. The Thunder face the Oilers 13 times while seeing Rapid City (10) and Allen (9).

Returning to the Thunder's schedule this season will be Cincinnati, Indy and Iowa. Wichita will also make its first trip to South Carolina since October 25, 2016 and host Fort Wayne in the regular season for the first time since February 27, 2018.

