Growlers, ECHL Announce 2023-24 Schedule

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the full 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 ECHL season.

The Growlers' season will begin at home as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals, on Opening Weekend, which kicks off on Friday, October 20, Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Season tickets for the Growlers' fifth anniversary season are on sale now for as little as $13.50 per game. Please visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets to secure your tickets today.

Schedule Highlights:

Clear Your Weekends - All 36 home games this season will be played between Thursday and Sunday, including nine Friday night games, 11 Saturday night games and 11 games on Sunday afternoons. Puck drop will be scheduled for 7:00pm for all home games, with the exception of Sunday games, which will all be played at 4:00pm.

First Time Visitors - The Growlers will host a greater variety of teams at the Mary Brown's Centre this season as six teams will be making the trip to St. John's for the first time ever for three games each, comprising exactly half of the 36-game home schedule. The list of new teams visiting includes the South Carolina Stingrays, Utah Grizzlies, Indy Fuel, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Kalamazoo Wings and Idaho Steelheads.

