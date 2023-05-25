Stingrays Unveil 2023-24 Season Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - In conjunction with the ECHL, the South Carolina Stingrays officially announced their schedule for the 2023-24 regular season today. The 31st season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins with the home opener at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 21st.

The Stingrays' home schedule is highlighted by 13 contests on Saturday evening, in addition to 11 Friday night games and nine Sunday matinees. Along with the weekend games, South Carolina will host three Wednesday contests this year. Besides the familiar faces of South Division foes, the Stingrays will host one team from each division, playing the Toledo Walleye of the Central Division, Trois-Rivières Lions of the North Division, and the Wichita Thunder of the Mountain Division for a combined eight games at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina will play all weekday home games at 7:05 p.m., Saturday night contests at 6:05 p.m., and Sunday matchups at 3:05 p.m. All dates, times, and opponents on the 2023-24 schedule are subject to change.

The Stingrays make a trip north of the border for the first time in franchise history to take on the Newfoundland Growlers on October 26th, 28th, and 29th, as well as squaring off against a former South Division rival in the Norfolk Admirals on February 23rd and 24th at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

South Carolina's promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season will be announced later in the summer. An extended breakdown of the regular season slate is below.

2023-24 Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Atlanta, Florida, Greenville, Orlando, Savannah (10 games)

Longest Homestand: 4 games (Jan. 21-28 and Mar. 1-8)

Busiest Month: March (15 games)

By Opponent:

Atlanta (10), Florida (10), Greenville (10), Jacksonville (9), Newfoundland (3), Norfolk (2), Orlando (10), Savannah (10), Toledo (1), Trois-Rivières (4), Wichita (3)

By Month:

October (4), November (11), December (12), January (12), February (13), March (15), April (5)

By Day:

Tuesday (2), Wednesday (6), Thursday (5), Friday (23), Saturday (22), Sunday (14)

