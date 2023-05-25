Railers Announce Opening Night October 21 & Full 2023-24 Season Schedule
May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) welcome back fans to the DCU Center on Sat., Oct. 21st for the team's sixth season of ECHL hockey. The 2023-24 season will launch with two back-to-back games in Worcester against Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, and the Trois-RivièresLionson Sunday.
The Railers look forward to showcasing the $7 mil. DCU Center seat upgrade on Opening Weekend, live entertainment, pre-game festivities, and an action-packed weekend of hockey. "This is great home schedule for fans," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "It's stacked with weekend dates, allowing us to provide fans with even more premium theme nights and giveaways." The Railers will unveil their season promotional schedule in June.
This will be the first time in franchise history the team will play the Kansas City Mavericks, slated to come to Worcester on Wed., Nov. 29th. The Railers will also make the team's first trip to Hertz Arena in Estero, FL in February to battle the Florida Everblades.
Railers season tickets and mini plans are now on sale. Secure your seats online at RailersHC.com/tickets or call 508-365-1750.
