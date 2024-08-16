Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Griffin Luce for 2024-25 Season

August 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Griffin Luce to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Luce, 26, signs with Worcester ahead of his fifth professional season. The 6'3", 216 lb defenseman spent the 2023-24 under contract with the Milwaukee Admirals, splitting time between Milwaukee and the Atlanta Gladiators. Luce had 12 points (3G, 9A) in 63 games with Atlanta to go with 52 penalty minutes and a -9 rating, while recording two assists with the Admirals in seven games. Luce has 93 games of experience at the AHL level with the Admirals, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Rochester Americans, scoring 12 points (2G, 10A). At the ECHL level, Luce has 14 points (3G, 11A) in 75 games played with Atlanta and the Rapid City Rush.

"Griff is a big, hard nosed, great first pass defenseman that is a leader on and off the ice," Tuzzolino said. "I also believe he has the ability to put some good offensive numbers to go along with his defensive capabilities. This year he will play a pivotal role in our team success. We are really excited to have him."

Prior to professional hockey, Luce spent four seasons with the University of Michigan Wolverines from 2016-2020. In 131 collegiate games, the Williamsville, NY native had 14 points (3G, 11A) in 131 games to go with a +9 rating and 110 penalty minutes. Luce is the son of Scott Luce, who won a Stanley Cup as the Director of Amateur Scouting for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. He is also the grandson of Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame forward Don Luce, who played in 894 career NHL games between Buffalo, Detroit, New York (R), Los Angeles, and Toronto.

"I'm just really excited honestly, it's going to be a great season," Luce said. "I know a few guys on the team and I know that we have one goal in mind this year and that's to win the championship... We're going to show up ready to go right from the get go and have a very successful year. I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the fans there and getting to know the area a little bit better."

The Railers have announced nineteen players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Luce joins Mason Klee, Joey Cipollone, Artyom Kulakov, Matt DeMelis, Austin Heidemann, Matthew Barnaby Jr., Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the nineteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

