Rookie Forward Tuck Signs with Norfolk for 2024-25 Season

August 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday they have signed forward Braeden Tuck to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Tuck, 26, joins the Admirals after concluding his five-year collegiate career at Sacred Heart University in March 2024. The British Columbia native enters the professional ranks after playing in 157 career games with the Pioneers, which is the highest in program history. Tuck was team captain for three of his five seasons at Sacred Heart.

Braeden Tuck, shown above, is the all-time leader in games played at Sacred Heart University (157). Tuck will begin his professional career with the Norfolk Admirals in 2024-25. | Photo Credit: Greg Vasil/SHU Athletics We're looking for Braeden Tuck to be a pivotal rookie for us this year," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "Net-front and winning wall battles should start shining through toward the middle months of the season for him."

The 6-1, 170-pound forward finished with 108 career points (34g, 74a) with the Pioneers. In his first season (2019-20), Tuck posted a career-high 28 points, which was fifth on the team. For his efforts, he was named the Conference Rookie of the Year (AHA) and was also placed on the All-Rookie Team.

In 2021-22, Tuck finished the season with 27 points (12g, 15a) which was second on the team. He was named to the Third All-Conference Team. In his final two seasons, Tuck won the Individual Sportsmanship Award with a combined 10 penalty minutes.

"I'm excited to join the Admirals and take the next step in my career with this team," Tuck said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help the team in any way I can. I've heard great things about the organization and the fans in Norfolk, and I can't wait to get started in the fall."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.