Heartlanders Finalize Multi-Year Lease Extension with Xtream Arena, Oak View Group

August 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are excited to announce the team has signed a four-year lease extension with Xtream Arena and Oak View Group, beginning with the 2024-25 ECHL season. The agreement runs through the 2027-28 ECHL season.

"We are thrilled to finalize our lease with Xtream Arena, which ensures the Heartlanders will continue to grow in eastern Iowa," Heartlanders Managing Partner Michael Devlin said. "Thank you to Oak View Group and ArenaCo for being outstanding partners with us and making Xtream Arena a premier destination for our fans. The Iowa River Landing has been a true home for our team, and we look forward to continuing to expand our community footprint, bring family-friendly entertainment to the Corridor and create a long-term, sustainable future for our organization."

"The Iowa Heartlanders have been an integral partner of the venue since opening in 2020 and we are thrilled the team will continue to call Xtream Arena home for the foreseeable future," said Jason Anderson, General Manager of Xtream Arena. "We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate on the upcoming season to create many unforgettable moments for fans at Xtream Arena."

"This is exciting news for the Heartlanders, Xtream Arena and the City of Coralville," said Josh Schamberger, Board President of ArenaCo Iowa River Landing Development. "Over the Heartlanders' first three years, the team has positively impacted the growth of the Iowa River Landing and created a strong sense of community for eastern Iowans to support local sports and entertainment. Thank you to Michael Devlin for his continued dedication and vision to growing the Heartlanders and keeping them a vibrant part of our community."

The Heartlanders have steadily grown throughout the first three seasons in team history, culminating in the team's best-attended season in 2023-24 and the team's first-ever sellout on Fan Appreciation Night Apr. 13. This season, the team will recreate the high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season with the Heartlanders new 5-Star Ticket Package.

Additionally, full-season tickets and partial season plans are currently on sale, and deposits can be placed for group outings and birthday parties.

