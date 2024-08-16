Ghost Pirates Announce New Head Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced new additions to their hockey operations staff on Friday. Hunter Robinson has been named the team's Head Athletic Trainer while Adam Dexter has been named the club's Equipment Manager.

Robinson, a native of Charleston, WV, possesses a comprehensive sports medicine background from West Virginia University, where he earned degrees in Exercise Physiology and Athletic Training. Hunter has worked with the Ghost Pirates over the past two seasons, beginning as a student intern in 2022-23 and the team's Assistant Athletic Trainer in 2023-24.

The 2024-25 campaign will mark Adam Dexter's 20th season in hockey and first with the Ghost Pirates. Dexter had spent the last two years pursuing other opportunities in his home state of Alaska. He previously worked with the Orlando Solar Bears as the team's Head Equipment Manager, serving two stints with the club from 2012-16 and 2019-22. A veteran of over 1,100 regular season games worked, Dexter has spent time in the NCAA, CHL, ECHL, AHL in addition to a season in Europe. He's worked two ECHL All-Star games over his career and was named ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year following the 2012-13 season.

