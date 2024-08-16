Knight Monsters Add NCAA Champion Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson with the Fort Wayne Komets

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Johnson for the 2024-25 season.

Johnson, 26, joins the Knight Monsters after playing his rookie season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) where he collected 19 points (3g, 16a) in 43 games played. During the 2022-23 season, Johnson also scored two goals in three games with the Komets after wrapping up his collegiate career at Quinnipiac University.

Johnson won an NCAA National Championship during his senior and lone season at Quinnipiac. From 2018-2022, the 6-0, 185-pound defenseman played three seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (R.P.I.). He finished his college career with 45 points (7g, 38a) in 146 games.

Prior to college, the Bloomington, Minnesota resident played his junior career in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2016-2018.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Jake Johnson (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Troy Loggins (F)

Logan Nelson (F)

Ryan Orgel (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

