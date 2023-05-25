Florida Everblades Release 2023-24 Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are pleased to release their schedule for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

Florida begins next season on Thursday, October 19 with a road matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. After two road games to start the new campaign, hockey returns to Hertz Arena on Saturday, October 28 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

The longest homestand of the season for Florida stretches from March 20 to March 30, 2024 with the Everblades playing five games in 11 days: they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first three before two matches against Jacksonville. The squad's longest road trip goes from November 24 to December 2, with five games against three different teams. Florida begins the road trip in Jacksonville against the Icemen, then moves south to battle the Solar Bears, before finally trekking to New York for three games against the Adirondack Thunder.

Florida's divisional games break down similar to this season's split:

14 games versus the Orlando Solar Bears (seven home, seven away)

12 games versus the Savannah Ghost Pirates (six home, six away)

11 games versus the Jacksonville Icemen (five home, six away)

10 games versus the South Carolina Stingrays (five home, five away)

Nine games versus the Atlanta Gladiators (three home, six away)

Seven games versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (four home, three away)

The Everblades are scheduled to face two opponents outside their division - Florida plays six games (three home, three away) against the Thunder and three games against the Worcester Railers inside Hertz Arena.

Florida is not slated to have any games against opposition from the Western Conference after playing eight out of conference games this season.

The Everblades schedule breaks down as follows:

Three games in October (one home, two away)

12 games in November (six home, six away)

13 games in December (six home, seven away)

13 games in January (six home, seven away)

11 games in February (six home, five away)

14 games in March (eight home, six away)

Six games in April (three home, three away)

The Christmas Break extends from December 24 to December 26 while the 2024 ECHL All Star Classic in Savannah, Georgia goes from January 16 to January 18.

The season ends with a pair of home games against the Stingrays on April 12 and April 13.

