Hertz Arena Nominated for ACM Arena of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Hertz Arena is thrilled to announce its nomination for the second consecutive year's prestigious Academy of Country Music (ACM) Arena of the Year Award. This recognition underscores Hertz Arena's commitment to providing guests with top-notch entertainment and exceptional experiences. The Academy of Country Music Awards is one of the most highly anticipated events in the music industry, recognizing excellence in country music and featuring many industry leaders, entertainers, albums & artists. The winners will be announced at the Academy of Country Music Honors, held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

"We're honored to receive a second consecutive nomination for the ACM Arena of the Year Award," said Geoff Hoffmann, co-CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which owns Hertz Arena. "This nomination reflects the dedication of our leadership team and employees to serving the Southwest Florida community and delivering unforgettable performances."

This nomination is a testament to Hertz Arena's ongoing dedication to delivering world-class performances and events. The ACM Arena of the Year Award recognizes outstanding achievements in the country music industry, celebrating venues that provide exceptional experiences for artists and fans. Hertz Arena is nominated alongside esteemed venues such as Bridgestone Arena, Dickies Arena, KFC Yum! Center, and T-Mobile Center.

"Receiving this nomination for the second year in a row is a remarkable achievement, and it highlights the outstanding contributions of our entire team. Our commitment to excellence and passion for providing unforgettable experiences to our guests has set us apart," said Scott Bryant, President, and Chief Financial Officer of Hertz Arena.

Hertz Arena in Southwest Florida signed an agreement with Oak View Group (OVG) in October 2021. The agreement was a long-term partnership that aimed to enhance the fan experience at Hertz Arena and attract more high-profile events to the venue. As part of the agreement, OVG was set to provide consulting services to Hertz Arena on various aspects of venue operations, including booking, marketing, and sponsorship. The partnership was seen as a significant step forward for Hertz Arena, which has been a popular entertainment destination in Southwest Florida for over two decades.

Hertz Arena has been a staple in Southwest Florida since 1998, hosting various events, including concerts, sporting events, and family shows. Recent country music performers at Hertz Arena include Oliver Anthony, Russell Dickerson, Justin Moore, Priscilla Block, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and many more.

