K-Wings Bounce Back, Beat Heartlanders 6-2

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (37-30-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, struck early and often to move back into playoff position by defeating the Iowa Heartlanders (26-36-6-2) at Xtream Arena Wednesday, 6-2.

Forward Collin Adams contributed to four of Kalamazoo's first five goals to secure single-game career-highs in assists (3) and points (4).

Derek Daschke (16) opened the scoring with a rocket from the left point just 47 seconds into the game. Adams (19) assisted the goal by winning a faceoff back to Daschke.

Josh Passolt (25) doubled Kalamazoo's lead with a wrister from the slot at the 3:21 mark. Erik Bradford (54) fed the streaking Passolt with a crisp pass from right of the goal.

Adams (21) made it 3-0 after marching through the slot at the 10:28 mark. Adams snuck past the Heartlander defense via a Bradford (55) pass from the right side.

Iowa got on the board 44 seconds into the second period.

Jordan Seyfert (5) made it 4-1 with a tip-in from outside the crease on the power play at the 10:22 mark. Daschke (21) took the initial shot from the right point and Adams (20) picked up his third point of the contest with the secondary assist.

Quinn Preston (6) found the back of the net from between the circles at the 3:50 mark of the third. Preston curled from the left side to receive an Adams (21) faceoff win in stride.

Michael Joyaux (7) scored Kalamazoo's second power-play goal of the evening with a snapshot from up top at the 10:36 mark. Passolt (23) and Bradford (56) used good spacing to assist the extra-man tally.

The Heartlanders added a goal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (19-14-0-0) got back in the win column with an impressive 36 saves on 38 shots faced.

The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 38-29.

With the three-assist effort, Bradford (56) secured his place in Kalamazoo's All-Time Record Book, moving into a tie for No. 17 all-time with Trent Daavetilla (2011-12) & Glenn Detulleo (2007-08).

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against the Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.

