Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - It's the Last Chance to See Your Rush this Season Don't Miss this Jam-Packed Series

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







RUSH END REGULAR SEASON WITH THREE-GAME SET

The Rapid City Rush end their 2023-24 regular season with a bang! The Wichita Thunder come to town on Thursday, April 11 for the final Weekday Power Play of the season. On Friday, we go tropical on Beach Night, presented by Hart Ranch Golf Club, at The Monument. It will also be Teacher Appreciation Night with discounted tickets for teachers who bring their I.D. to the Rush office. Lastly, on Saturday night, the Rush end the regular season on Major League Night, presented by KT Connections. Don't miss a performance from the world-famous ZOOperstars! during the game! After the game, we'll auction off our Budweiser warmup jerseys with a portion of the proceeds heading to Folds of Honor.

LAST POST-GAME PARTY OF THE YEAR ON THURSDAY!

Head over to the Holiday Inn after Thursday's game for the final post-game party of the year. Dont' forget, wear your Rush gear for a free pint plus register for your chance to win a signed Rush jersey!

MEET ACTOR TOM BERENGER WHO PLAYED CATCHER JAKE TAYLOR

It's the 35th Anniversary of the hit baseball comedy Major League, and now's your chance to meet one of the stars! Actor Tom Berenger, who played catcher Jake Taylor, will be in attendance on Saturday, April 13. Season Ticket Holders can add the meet-and-greet onto their season ticket for only $15, while packages are available to meet Tom for just $45. Don't miss your chance to shake hands with Tom Berenger, presented by Danny Battochio Affiliated Mortgage.

BASEBALL IS FUNNY... BUT SO IS TOM BERENGER

Get primed for Tom's appearance at Saturday's game by checking out this feature story on his career and the making of Major League. Included in the feature are clips of Tom's sit-down with Drew Blevins as well as some stories from days of shooting at the ballpark.

CAN YOU TAME THE TRIPLE PLAY FOOD CHALLENGE?

Throughout the night on Saturday, April 13, we'll be channeling our inner ballpark with the Triple Play Food Challenge, presented by Holy Sm[Oak]s Craft Barbecue. Try and take down a mountain of food in one period for a chance to win gift certificates to Holy Sm[Oak]s and a grand prize winner will also receive two fan zone season tickets!

COME CELEBRATE YOUR RUSH DURING THE END-OF-SEASON PARTY

Head to The Monument one more time this season for a chance to say goodbye to your favorite Rush players, get autographs, and grab that last piece of Rush merchandise for the offseason. The festivities start at 5 p.m. and wrap up at 7. We hope to see you there!

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Rush season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now! Whether your renewing your seats for another exciting year of hockey, or you're a first-time season ticket holder, our staff is excited to bring you the 17th year of Rapid City Rush hockey in the Black Hills. Call the Rush front office today to lock in your seats for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.