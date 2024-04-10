Help's on the Way from Greenville

April 10, 2024

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Lions de Trois-Rivières have added some muscle to their offence, claiming forward Jonathan Yantsis from the Grenville Swamp Rabbits.

The six-foot-three, 212-pound forward played 10 games in the ECHL this season without registering any points. However, he did tally 37 points in 26 games with Queen's University before joining professional hockey.

Yantsis also played four seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 2018-19 he recorded 73 points (including 50 goals) in 68 regular season games.

