Community Celebration Set for April 13

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Join the City of Savannah on Saturday, April 13, for a Community Celebration followed by a Ghost Pirates End-Of-Year Party on the outside plaza of Enmarket Arena, with inflatables, music, food, and more!

Community Celebration From 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ghost Pirates End-Of-Year Party From 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Team Store Open From 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (up to 75 percent off SALE!)

Live Q&A with Ghost Pirates Broadcaster Cristiano Simonetta, Interim Head Coach Alex Loh and Assistant Coach Nick Tuzzolino starting at 4:30 p.m.

Player Welcome at 5:00 p.m..

NOTE: Fans who have a parking pass for Saturday's game can park in Lot J starting at 1 p.m. Fans are able to leave the lot and return with their parking pass.

