Community Celebration Set for April 13
April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Join the City of Savannah on Saturday, April 13, for a Community Celebration followed by a Ghost Pirates End-Of-Year Party on the outside plaza of Enmarket Arena, with inflatables, music, food, and more!
Community Celebration From 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Ghost Pirates End-Of-Year Party From 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Team Store Open From 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (up to 75 percent off SALE!)
Live Q&A with Ghost Pirates Broadcaster Cristiano Simonetta, Interim Head Coach Alex Loh and Assistant Coach Nick Tuzzolino starting at 4:30 p.m.
Player Welcome at 5:00 p.m..
NOTE: Fans who have a parking pass for Saturday's game can park in Lot J starting at 1 p.m. Fans are able to leave the lot and return with their parking pass.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024
- Hertz Arena Nominated for ACM Arena of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Sign Cheveldayoff to ATO - Maine Mariners
- Community Celebration Set for April 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Austin Magera Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- Matt Vernon Named to 23-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Max Andreev and Cade Borchardt Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces 2023-24 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 25 - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 25 - Idaho Steelheads
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - It's the Last Chance to See Your Rush this Season Don't Miss this Jam-Packed Series - Rapid City Rush
- Help's on the Way from Greenville - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Community Celebration Set for April 13
- Ghost Pirates Trounce Stingrays 5-1
- Ghost Pirates Pull Out Shootout Win in Orlando
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: April 2
- Bullion, Ghost Pirates Blank Solar Bears