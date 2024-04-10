Lleyton Moore Recalled by AHL Tucson

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Lleyton Moore

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Lleyton Moore(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Lleyton Moore has been recalled by the Tucson Roadrunners.

Moore, 22, was recently selected as the team's Defenseman of the Year. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the 5-foot-8, 182-pound blueliner is second among rookies with 20 power play assists and 23 power play points. Moore is fifth on the team with 39 points.

Prior to turning pro, he played the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Moore spent time with the Niagara IceDogs before being traded in 2019 to the Oshawa Generals. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan played for the next two years for the Generals.

This past season, Moore was named captain and compiled 24 points (4g, 20a) in 27 games for Oshawa before being dealt to the Kitchener Rangers last December. Overall, he racked up 143 points (21g, 122a) in 226 games in the OHL. While with Oshawa, Moore played for former Thunder Head Coach Derek Laxdal.

Wichita closes the regular season in the Black Hills against Rapid City starting tomorrow night with the opening faceoff at 8:05 p.m. CST.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.