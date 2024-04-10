Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Kyle Mayhew was named to the ECHL All-Rookie team for the 2023-24 season as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Mayhew led all league rookies with 56 points this season (15 goals, 41 assists). He is tied for second among all league defenseman in goals. Mayhew is third among all league rookies with 19 power play assists and is tied for second with 23 power play points.

Mayhew becomes the fourth player in the Grizzlies ECHL era to be named to the All-Rookie Team, joining Benjamin Tardif and Luke Martin, who both made it in the 2021-22 season as well as Matthew Boucher in the 2020-21 season. Boucher also won the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year award.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2023-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Matt Vernon, Jacksonville Icemen (37 gp, 25-8-4, 2.48 GAA, .916 save pct.)

D - Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies (69 gp, 15g, 41a, 56 pts.)

D - Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers (51 gp, 6g, 37a, 38 pts.)

F - Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks (61 gp, 19g, 53a, 72 pts.)

F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks (69 gp, 24g, 50a, 74 pts.)

F - Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays (68 gp, 29g, 45a, 74 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 22 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15); Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16); Landon Bow (2016-17) and Justin Danforth (2017-18).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

Matt Vernon of the Jacksonville Icemen is tied for the ECHL lead with 25 wins, is tied for third with a 2.48 goals-against average and is sixth with a .916 save percentage, while ranking eighth with 938 saves and ninth with 2,048 minutes played.

Kyle Mayhew of the Utah Grizzlies leads rookie defensemen with 15 goals, 41 assists and 56 points. His 15 goals are tied for second among all blueliners while his 56 points are tied for fourth.

Jonny Tychonick of the Newfoundland Growlers is second among rookie defensemen with 43 points (6g-37a) while his 26 power-play points (3g-23a) are third among all blueliners.

Max Andreev of the Kansas City Mavericks leads all rookies with 53 assists and is third with 72 points. He is tied for third overall in the ECHL in assists and is ninth in points. Additionally, he leads the league in plus-minus at +35 and is fourth among rookies with 15 power-play assists.

Cade Borchardt of the Kansas City Mavericks ranks second among rookies with 50 assists and 74 points and is tied for ninth with 24 goals. His nine power-play goals are second among first-year players while his +25 rating is third among rookies.

Austin Magera of the South Carolina Stingrays tops all rookies with 74 points, is tied for second with 29 goals and third with 45 assists. Magera's 74 points rank seventh overall in the league while his 14 power-play assists are fifth among first-year players and his 21 power-play points are tied for fifth.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.