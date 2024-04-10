Matt Vernon Named to 23-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans along with the ECHL announced on Wednesday that goaltender Matt Vernon has been named to the ECHL's All-Rookie Team for 2023-24 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2023-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Matt Vernon, Jacksonville Icemen (37 gp, 25-8-4, 2.48 GAA, .916 save pct.)

D - Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies (69 gp, 15g, 41a, 56 pts.)

D - Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers (51 gp, 6g, 37a, 38 pts.)

F - Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks (60 gp, 19g, 53a, 72 pts.)

F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks (68 gp, 24g, 50a, 74 pts.)

F - Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays (68 gp, 29g, 45a, 74 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 22 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15); Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16); Landon Bow (2016-17) and Justin Danforth (2017-18).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

Matt Vernon of the Jacksonville Icemen is tied for the ECHL lead with 25 wins, is tied for third with a 2.48 goals-against average and is sixth with a .916 save percentage, while ranking eighth with 938 saves and ninth with 2,048 minutes played. The son of Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Mike Vernon, he made his pro debut late last season after completing his collegiate career, appearing in two games with Reading with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Vernon appeared in 67 career games at Colorado College posting an overall record of 15-31-6 with six shutouts, a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Kyle Mayhew of the Utah Grizzlies leads rookie defensemen with 15 goals, 41 assists and 56 points. His 15 goals are tied for second among all blueliners while his 56 points are tied for fourth.

Jonny Tychonick of the Newfoundland Growlers is second among rookie defensemen with 43 points (6g-37a) while his 26 power-play points (3g-23a) are third among all blueliners.

Max Andreev of the Kansas City Mavericks leads all rookies with 53 assists and is third with 72 points. He is tied for third overall in the ECHL in assists and is ninth in points. Additionally, he leads the league in plus-minus at +34 and is fourth among rookies with 15 power-play assists.

Cade Borchardt of the Kansas City Mavericks ranks second among rookies with 50 assists and 74 points and is tied for ninth with 24 goals. His nine power-play goals are second among first-year players while his +24 rating is third among rookies.

Austin Magera of the South Carolina Stingrays tops all rookies with 74 points, is tied for second with 29 goals and third with 45 assists. Magera's 74 points rank seventh overall in the league while his 14 power-play assists are fifth among first-year players and his 21 power-play points are tied for fifth in the league.

The Icemen close their six-game road swing in Estero tonight as they battle the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV.

