Maine Mariners Sign Cheveldayoff to ATO

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added a forward out of the Western Hockey League on Wednesday, bringing in Ty Cheveldayoff from the Spokane Chiefs on an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Cheveldayoff was an assistant captain for the Chiefs this past season.

A 20-year-old forward from Edmonton, AB, Cheveldayoff posted 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 57 games for the Chiefs this past season. Standing at 6'3, 224 pounds, he also racked up 108 penalty minutes. Cheveldayoff played three full seasons for Spokane, skating in nearly 200 career WHL games.

The Mariners have four games remaining in the regular season, all against the Adirondack Thunder. They're home on Wednesday night at 7 PM for "Medieval Night," the rescheduled game from the Oct. 27 postponement. The regular season finale is "Switch Appreciation Night" on Friday at 7:15 PM, also Fan Appreciation Night and "Let's Talk About it" presented by News Center Maine. Single game tickets for all regular season home games, plus the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or by visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

