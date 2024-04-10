ECHL Transactions - April 10
April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 10, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Ryan Nicholson, D
South Carolina:
Reid Cooper, G
Wheeling:
Justin McRae, F
Worcester:
Ryan Scarfo, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
South Carolina:
Brad Morrison, F from Kalamazoo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Ethan Burroughs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Brandahn Brawley, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Kalamazoo:
Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ty Cheveldayoff, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve
Delete Griffin Ness, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Rapid City:
Add Zach Taylor, D activated from reserve
Delete Rylee St. Onge, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jonathan Yantsis, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Quercia, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Lleyton Moore, D recalled by Tucson
Worcester:
Add Matt Kopperud, F signed ATO, added to active roster
