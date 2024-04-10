ECHL Transactions - April 10

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 10, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Ryan Nicholson, D

South Carolina:

Reid Cooper, G

Wheeling:

Justin McRae, F

Worcester:

Ryan Scarfo, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

South Carolina:

Brad Morrison, F from Kalamazoo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Ethan Burroughs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Brandahn Brawley, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Kalamazoo:

Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ty Cheveldayoff, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

Delete Griffin Ness, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Rapid City:

Add Zach Taylor, D activated from reserve

Delete Rylee St. Onge, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jonathan Yantsis, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Quercia, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Lleyton Moore, D recalled by Tucson

Worcester:

Add Matt Kopperud, F signed ATO, added to active roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.