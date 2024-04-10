Heartlanders Open Week with Wednesday Defeat vs. Wings, 6-2

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Pavel Novak and Ethan Burroughs in a 6-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Kalamazoo scored three times in the first period.

Novak's strike cut the Wings lead to 3-1. Novak chipped in a pass from Yuki Miura at 44 seconds of the second for his 14th of the season, second on the team.

The Wings struck for the next three goals. Michael Joyaux scored Kalamazoo's final goal with 9:24 left.

Burroughs sniped in his first as a professional with 10 seconds to go, aiming from the right circle on a rush chance and delivering it over Hunter Vorva (win 36 saves).

Kalamazoo tallied twice in the opening 3:21 of the game to take a 2-0 lead. Derek Daschke scored 47 seconds into the game and Josh Passolt followed up a few shifts later. Collin Adams (1g, 3a) completed the three-goal opening period with a strike halfway through the first.

Peyton Jones took the loss with 23 saves on 29 shots.

Iowa's final two regular season home games are Fri., Apr. 12 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Apr. 13 at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

Fan Appreciation Night Apr. 13

The Heartlanders will look to sell out Xtream Arena in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 13th at 6:05 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. The team is planning the most-exciting event ever at Xtream Arena to thank our great fans on Fan Appreication Night. The night will feature a start-to-finish day of activities.

Get your tickets for the game here, by calling 319-569-4625 and by visiting https://bit.ly/FanAppreciationHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.