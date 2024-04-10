Austin Magera Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Stingrays forward Austin Magera has been selected for the 2023-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team. The 2023-24 All-Rookie Team was determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen, and three forwards.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "A.A." level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

Magera is tied with Cade Borchardt for the ECHL lead in rookie points with 74. He is tied for second among ECHL rookies with 29 goals and third with 45 assists. Magera's 74 points rank seventh overall in the league.

Magera leads the Stingrays in goals (29), points (74), and +/- (+21) and is second on the team in assists (45), power-play goals (7), and games played (68).

In 2022-23, Magera played 18 games for the Stingrays and tallied 14 points (eight goals, six assists).

Before joining the Stingrays in March 2023, Magera spent five seasons with the Sacred Heart University Pioneers and collected 116 points over 154 games. In 2022-23, Magera appeared in 37 games for the Pioneers and posted a career-best in points (28) and plus-minus (6).

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday when they take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.