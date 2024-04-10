Max Andreev and Cade Borchardt Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL announced today that Mavericks forwards Max Andreev and Cade Borchardt have been named to the 2023-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team.

The two Kansas City honorees are the first two Mavericks players in franchise history to be named to the ECHL's All-Rookie Team.

"We are so incredibly proud of Cade and Max, they both have had remarkable seasons," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "What is really special about these men is their true professionalism.

Andreev's compete level and care factor is through the roof - he takes his game to the tip of the sword night in and night out. He is the ultimate competitor.

Borchardt is an incredible playmaker. His tenacity on loose pucks and his ability to make the players around him better is the best I've seen in this league.

Both of these men are exceptionally deserving and the Mavericks family looks forward to watching their professional careers blossom for years to come."

The ECHL All-Rookie Team is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, public relations directors and media.

Both players are having one of the best seasons in Mavericks history.

Andreev, the Cornell alum, leads all rookies in assists (53) and ranks third in points. League-wide, Andreev leads the ECHL with a +35 rating, ranks third in assists and 10th in points (72).

Borchardt is tied for the rookie lead in points (74) and ranks second in assists (50). Among all players, Borchardt is tied for seventh in points. The former Minnesota State-Mankato captain ranks in the top-10 among rookies in points, assists, goals (24), power-play goals (nine) and plus-minus (+25).

Both Andreev and Borchardt are two of three players in ECHL franchise history with 50 or more assists in a season.

Kansas City is also the only team this season to have two players on the All-Rookie team.

The rest of the ECHL All-Rookie Team is listed below:

2023-24 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Matt Vernon, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

D - Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays

