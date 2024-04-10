Nailers Take One Step Closer With Win Over Komets

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers battle the Fort Wayne Komets

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers took one more big step closer to their goal on Wednesday night, as they played a key game against the Fort Wayne Komets at WesBanco Arena. Jaxon Castor was splendid in goal with 31 saves, former Komet Jordan Martel recorded a goal and two assists, and the Nailers were in control of the special teams in their 4-1 triumph on home ice.

The first period was very tightly played, but there was one goal scored to create some separation. That marker went to Wheeling at the 6:08 mark, as Isaac Belliveau entered the offensive zone, and hesitated briefly, before he delivered a pass over to David Jankowski on the right side. Jankowski skated into the circle, then flipped a shot into the left side of the cage.

The Nailers fended off a 19-shot attack by Fort Wayne in the middle frame, and that success, coupled with a pair of goals, extended the lead to three. Wheeling first added to its advantage at the 3:24 mark. Justin Addamo muscled his way through the trapezoid, which allowed him to deliver a tape-to-tape pass into the low slot. The recipient was Jordan Martel, who buried his 33rd goal of the year with a rip into the right side. The Nailers killed back-to-back penalties in the second, then took that special teams momentum into a power play goal. Komets goaltender Ryan Fanti turned the puck over to Addamo, who quickly worked with Martel to set up Tanner Laderoute for a tip-in at the top of the crease. Laderoute's goal was his 50th point of the campaign.

Ethan Keppen spoiled Wheeling's shutout bid at the 1:16 mark of the third period, when he snuck behind the defense and lifted a backhander into the top shelf. However, the Nailers quickly rebounded and put the game away with their power play. Justin Lee swept a pass to Jordan Frasca, who found the twine by drilling in a low wrist shot from the right face-off dot. Fort Wayne managed only two shots after Keppen's goal, as Wheeling locked down the 4-1 victory.

Jaxon Castor was fantastic in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 31 of the 32 shots he faced, including all 19 in the second period. Ryan Fanti took the loss for the Komets, as he allowed four goals on 21 shots.

The Nailers will have two more regular season home games this weekend, as they continue their push for the playoffs. Wheeling will host Toledo for a Frosty Friday at 7:10, then welcome in Cincinnati on Saturday at 7:10 for Fan Appreciation Night. Tons of prizes will be given out throughout the evening, including one grand prize winner, who will receive a trip to Put-In-Bay. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

