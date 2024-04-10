Railers Sign Forward Matthew Kopperud to Amateur Tryout Agreement

April 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Matthew Kopperud has been signed to an Amateur Tryout.

Kopperud, 24, comes to Worcester after having played three games under an Amateur Tryout with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. Prior to playing in Bridgeport, the 6'1", 194lb forward played a four-year career at Arizona State University. During his senior season, he led Arizona State with a career-high 23 goals, tying the program record.

Across his four-year Sun-Devil career, the Denver, CO, native totaled 107 points in 118 games played, scoring 64 goals and 43 assists. He left Arizona State as the program leader in power play goals (41) and game-winning goals (11). He finished second in career points (108) and career goals (64). Prior to collegiate hockey, he spent one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, scoring 41 points (17g-24a) in 46 games played.

