Everblades Matched against the Thunder for Eastern Conference Finals

May 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have announced the schedule for the third round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Germain Lexus and Scanlon Lexus. The first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals against the Adirondack Thunder will be played at the Cool Insuring Arena, while games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Hertz Arena. Should the series require a sixth and/or a seventh game, those games would be played at the Cool Insuring Arena. Fans may purchase tickets online HERE or at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena.

The schedule for the 2024 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals against the Thunder appears below:

Game 1: Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY.)

Game 2: Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 4: Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY.)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY.)

BLADES BITS (vs. Adirondack)

The Everblades and Thunder faced off six times during the 2023-24 regular season, with the Everblades posting a 4-1-1 record in those head-to-head meetings. Back on November 29 through December 9, the Blades went 1-1-1 in games played at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. Following a 4-3 win in the series opener, Florida dropped decisions by scores of 5-3 and 1-0 in overtime. The Everblades followed by sweeping a three-game set in Estero February 7-10, posting three victories by a combined 13-5 margin, winning those contests 6-3, 4-1 and 3-1.

In six games versus Adirondack, 11 different Everblades scored goals, while 18 different Florida skaters tallied at least one point. Bobo Carpenter (3G, 3A) and Sean Josling (1G, 5A) led the team with six points, while Oliver Chau (4G, 1A) and Mark Senden (4G, 1A) led the way with four goals. Josling's five helpers topped the squad.

Cam Johnson made five regular season starts against the Thunder and posted a 4-0-1 record with 1.80 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Johnson appeared in 10 games for Adirondack back in 2018-19, tallying a 4-5-1 record with a 2.54 GAA in his first taste of ECHL competition.

All-time, the Everblades hold a 7-5-2 record against Adirondack in 14 regular-season games. The teams have met in one postseason series, with Florida taking the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals four games to one.

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $78.00 $90.00

Tier 2 (Club) $57.00 $69.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $50.00 $62.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $42.00 $54.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $31.00 $43.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $70.00 $82.00

Tier 2 (Club) $50.00 $62.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $42.00 $54.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $35.00 $47.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $28.00 $40.00

