Adirondack Takes Game 6, Admirals Season Comes to an End

May 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Glens Falls, N.Y. - After losing three consecutive games at home, the Norfolk Admirals traveled back to New York for a crucial game six against the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday. Adirondack's hat-trick contributed to a 5-1 victory over Norfolk, bringing an end to the Admirals season.

Yaniv Perets made his tenth start in the cage for Norfolk and finished the night with 24 saves off 29 shots.

In the opening period, the opposition struck first as they got off to a good start back on their home ice. Two minutes into the contest, Filip Engaras scored off a rebound following an Admirals turnover in their defensive zone. Norfolk got aggressive on their forecheck following the goal and had multiple chances to tie the game, but it remained 1-0 halfway through the period.

Perets made some nice saves throughout the period to prevent further damage on the scoreboard. In the latter half of the period, Brady Fleurent and Mathieu Roy had a great look to potentially tie the game, but the Thunder goaltender, Isaac Poulter, made a wild one-timer save to keep it 1-0. The period ended with Adirondack outshooting the Admirals 11-10 as they were ahead by one.

In the first five minutes of the second period, Norfolk found themselves on the power play. Just about 30 seconds into the man-advantage, Fleurent tied the game at 1 with his tap-in goal as the loose puck found his blade. Two minutes later, the Thunder regained their lead as Tristan Ashbrook put away a one-timer past Perets's shoulder.

The 2-1 score stood until the final five minutes when Adirondack found themselves on the power play after a penalty on Austen Keating. Engaras eventually scored his second goal of the night with a one-timer, making it 3-1 Thunder. Norfolk was outshot 11-9 in the middle frame and went into the third period down two goals.

In the final 20 minutes of the Admirals' postseason game, Adirondack extended their lead by scoring two goals, making it difficult for the Admirals to mount a comeback. Engaras scored his third goal, completing a hat-trick and making the score 4-1. Two minutes later, Shane Harper scored another goal, bringing the score to 5-1. Despite the Admirals' late efforts, Poulter and the Thunder defended well.

The Admirals fought hard until the end, but the Thunder ultimately won the series after coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the first two games.

