Own Your Piece of the Team: Railers Equipment Sale Scheduled for May 18th

The Worcester Railers Hockey Club's annual equipment sale is being held on Saturday May 18th from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. 508 Club Members can gain early access to the equipment sale starting at 10:00 a.m.

Items from this past season up for sale include goalie gear, helmets, name plates, gloves, pants, team workout apparel, pucks, tape, and more!

Other details about next weekend's equipment sale include:

All Railers merchandise is marked 40% off.

Infused Cafe is offering 30% off with proof of purchase.

Baystate Brewery is offering 15% off with proof of purchase.

The Nash Icon Street Team will be in attendance, playing music and giving away prizes to fans in attendance.

TRAX the Railyard Dog will be making an appearance.

The 2023-24 Worcester Railers game worn white jerseys are being auctioned off online NOW.

