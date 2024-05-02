Florida Everblades Ready for South Division Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have announced the schedule for the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus. The first two games of the best-of-seven South Division Finals against the Orlando Solar Bears will be played at Hertz Arena, while games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Kia Center in Orlando.. Should the series require a sixth and/or a seventh game, those games would be played at Hertz Arena. Fans may purchase tickets online HERE or at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena.

The schedule for the 2024 Kelly Cup South Division Finals against the Solar Bears appears below:

Game 1: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2: Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.)

Game 4: Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. (Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

BLADES BITS (vs. Orlando)

The Everblades posted a 7-5-0-1 record versus Orlando during the 2023-24 regular season, improving to 108-47-16 in the all-time regular-season series, while also holding a 16-7 edge all-time in postseason games.

Four of the 13 matchups between the Everblades and Solar Bears this season were decided by just one goal, with Florida winning three of those four one-goal games. Each team picked up a victory in a shootout. Nine of 13 games were decided by two goals or less.

Joe Pendenza (6G, 5A) led all Everblades with 11 points and six goals versus Orlando this season. Bobo Carpenter (5G, 5A) tallied 10 points versus the Solar Bears. Oliver Chau (5G, 4 A) and Sean Josling (5G, 4A) both registered nine points. Will Reilly joined Pendenza and Carpenter with a team-best five assists. Chau and Cole Moberg were the only Florida players to see action in all 13 games versus Orlando in 2023-24.

The in-state rivals have met in four previous playoff series, with the Everblades winning each. Florida captured the 2018 and 2019 South Division Finals by 4-1 counts, while also winning the 2017 South Division Semifinals 4-3 and the 2015 South Division Semifinals 4-2.

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $73.00 $78.00 $90.00

Tier 2 (Club) $52.00 $57.00 $69.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $37.00 $42.00 $54.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $26.00 $31.00 $43.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $65.00 $70.00 $82.00

Tier 2 (Club) $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $37.00 $42.00 $54.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $30.00 $35.00 $47.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $23.00 $28.00 $40.00

