Everblades Host Annual Pink in the Rink Game on Fan Appreciation Night

April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that the team will be sporting pink specialty jerseys on Saturday, April 13th at 7:00 PM for Pink in the Rink night, presented by Radiology Regional at Hertz Arena, as they face the South Carolina Stingrays. It is also Fan Appreciation Night, and the game will be filled with all types of in-game promotional giveaway opportunities for the fans. Make sure to arrive early as the organization will be giving away Pink Drawstring bags courtesy of Radiology Regional. 2023-24 team photos will be an exit giveaway courtesy of FGCU.

"As the Everblades official imaging provider, Radiology Regional is thrilled to be the title sponsor of their annual Pink in the Rink game and jersey auction. Not only does this game help us to shine a spotlight on the importance of early cancer detection, but it also raises funds to support local cancer patients - it's a win-win," stated Kirsten P. Jones, Regional Vice President of Operations from Radiology Regional.

The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys. The auction will open Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 AM, and the proceeds raised through the auction will benefit the Cancer Alliance Network. To view the auction, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 AM through Friday, April 12th at 5:00 PM on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

David Tendeck #1 Cole Moberg #2 Zach Berzolla #3

Will Reilly #4 Zach Uens #5 Adrien Bisson #6

Logan Lambdin #7 Cam Darcy #11 Andrew Fyten #12

Dustyn McFaul #13 Craig Needham #15 Ben Brar #16

Zach Tsekos #17 Mark Senden #18 Bobo Carpenter #19

Oliver Chau #20 Riese Zmolek #21 Joe Pendenza #22

Todd Skriving #23 Kyle Neuber #24 Chris Ordoobadi #26

Sean Josling #27 Blank #28 Isaac Nurse #29

Dennis Cesana #32 Cam Johnson #33 Jesse Lansdell #34

Evan Cormier #35 Jordan Sambrook #36 Cam Morrison #43

Josh Ho-Sang #44 Evan Nause #55 Swampee #00

Everbabe Size 50 Everbabe Size YL

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 PM on Saturday, April 13th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 PM on Saturday, April 13th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 14th.

The jersey will be autographed by the player if available unless it is specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

