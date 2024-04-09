Mavericks Break Franchise Record for Wins in a Season

April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - With tonight's 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks picked up their 53rd win of the season, breaking the franchise record for wins in a season and surpassing the previous mark set in 2015-16.

It is the latest in an enormous array of records broken by the Mavericks this season, including points in a season, goals scored and the ECHL record for road wins in a season. As if those accomplishments weren't enough, the Mavericks are now tied for the fourth-most wins in one season in ECHL history.

The Mavericks were led tonight by two goals from Jacob Hayhurst and one each from Patrick Curry and Jeremy McKenna. Additionally, goaltender Cale Morris recorded his 20th win of the season and also added an assist to his night.

Kansas City has two more games in the regular season as they attempt to extend their record.

The 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are right around the corner! Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be April 17 at 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.