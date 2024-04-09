Royals Sign 6'6" Defenseman, Flyers 2023 Draft Pick Matteo Mann to ATO

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Matteo Mann has joined the Royals on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO).

A 19-year-old from Sackville, New Brunswick, Mann recently completed a four-year career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he registered 30 points (9g-21a), 184 penalty minutes and a -42 rating in 170 QMHJL career games. Most recently, Mann played for the Saint John Sea Dogs where he set career highs in goals (6) and points (13), as well as led all defensemen on the team in goals and penalty minutes (68). The 6'6", 229-pound, right-shot defenseman totaled 13 points (6g-7a), 68 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in his final 42 games with the Saint John in the 2023-24 season.

Mann was selected in the seventh round, #199 overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Level Draft. He was a linemate with current Royal and Flyers 2019 fourth round draft pick Mason Millman in the 2023 Flyers Rookie Series game two against the New York Rangers on September 16th at the PPL Center. Mann was one of 21 defensemen, 57 players to attend the 2023-24 Flyers Training Camp.

His father, Trent, is a former Assistant General Manager of the Ottawa Senators (2022-23) and currently serves as the Pittsburgh Penguins Senior Advisor of Player Development and Scouting. His uncle, Troy, is a former Head Coach of the Hershey Bears of four seasons (2014-18) and currently serves as Head Coach of the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League. Additionally, Troy Mann won the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 1999 as a player with the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

At 19 years-100 days old, Mann becomes the youngest skater to wear a Royals uniform this season and joins former defensemen Dilan Peters and Spencer Kennedy as the tallest skaters to play for the Royals this season (6'6").

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night, presented by Enhancity, on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!

