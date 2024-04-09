Mavericks Back at Home Tonight vs. Cincinnati

April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Brabham Cup-winning Kansas City Mavericks wrap up the regular season with their final two home games tonight and tomorrow at Cable Dahmer Arena. Kansas City has tied the franchise record for wins in a season. With a victory tonight, the Mavericks will break the previous franchise record, set during the 2015-16 season.

The best team in the ECHL has two home games remaining before beginning the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs on April 17 at 18.

WHAT: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEN: Tonight at 7 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

REMINDER: The ECHL is presenting Lamar Hunt Jr. and the Kansas City Mavericks with the Brabham Cup trophy during tomorrow's game at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs on April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena are on sale now at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.