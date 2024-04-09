ECHL Transactions - April 9
April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 9, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Brad Morrison, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Trois-Rivières:
Jonathan Yantsis, F from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Zach Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Eric Alarie, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Talyn Boyko, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Zachary Tupker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zachary Tupker, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Trevor Babin, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add David Cotton, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Norfolk:
Add Austen Keating, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Reading:
Add Matteo Mann, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval
Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval
Utah:
Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Liam Dennison, D placed on reserve
Delete Luc Salem, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)
