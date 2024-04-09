ECHL Transactions - April 9

April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Brad Morrison, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Trois-Rivières:

Jonathan Yantsis, F from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Zach Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Eric Alarie, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Talyn Boyko, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Zachary Tupker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zachary Tupker, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Trevor Babin, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add David Cotton, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Norfolk:

Add Austen Keating, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Reading:

Add Matteo Mann, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval

Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Liam Dennison, D placed on reserve

Delete Luc Salem, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.