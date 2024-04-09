Gianni Fairbrother Reassigned to Grizzlies

April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies defenseman Gianni Fairbrother (front)

(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Fairbrother has played in 6 games with the Grizzlies this season, scoring 2 assists. He appeared in 1 game with the Eagles this season. Fairbrother was selected in the 3rd round (77th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Missed the 2022-2023 season with an injury. He spent the entire 2021-2022 season with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and had 1 goal and 6 assists in 25 games. Fairbrother played with the WHL's Everett Silvertips for 5 full seasons from 2016-2021. In 160 games with Everett he scored 83 points (18 goals, 65 assists). Fairbrother was the captain of the Silvertips in the 2020-2021 season. Fairbrother is under contract with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, who acquired Gianni as well as picks No. 31 and 37 in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from Montreal in exchange for Alex Newhook on June 27, 2023.

The Grizzlies are on the hunt for a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs as they are at Idaho for the final two games of the 2023-24 regular season on Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off both evenings are at 7:10 pm.

Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (13): Aaron Aragon, Alex Beaucage, Adam Berg, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Brett Stapley, Blake Wells.

Defenseman (14): Cody Corbett, Liam Dennison, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Connor Mayer, Kyle Mayhew, Luc Salem, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Robbie Stucker, Keoni Texeira, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Quinn Wichers.

Goaltenders (3): Will Cranley, Jarrett Fiske, Dante Giannuzzi.

Images from this story

