2023-24 End of Season Player Awards Announced

April 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced on Sunday the End of Season Player Awards for 2023-24.

Most Improved Player: #24 Nolan Kneen

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player who has made significant strides over the course of the season by improving his overall skill level and making positive contributions to the team. Kneen was acquired in a trade with the Kalamazoo Wings early in the season. He has turned into a steady presence on the blueline. Kneen set new career highs in points in his fourth year as a pro.

Unsung Hero Award: #22 Michal Stinil

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player whose efforts don't go unnoticed by his teammates or the fans. Stinil is always willing to give 100% no matter what the situation is. He recently equaled his career high in goals and has 30 markers in back-to-back seasons.

Community Service Award: #33 Trevor Gorsuch

This award is annually given to the Thunder player who makes significant contributions to the Thunder organization off the ice by donating his time in the community. Gorsuch always volunteered to participate in events throughout the season. He helped deliver stuffed animals to local hospitals and was more than willing to participate in any off the ice activity, such as Tip-A-Team, postgame party or take a picture with the fans after the game.

Rookie of the Year: #34 Jason Pineo

This award is presented annually to a Thunder rookie who exemplifies great effort, performance and skill during his first season at the pro level. Pineo joined the Thunder at the end of last season. He has been one of the most consistent players throughout the course of the year. Pineo is one of the hardest workers on the team and was recognized by FloHockey in an article about the 10 most underrated players in the league.

Glassrattler of the Year: #10 Dillon Boucher

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player who provides a physical presence on a nightly basis, whether it's with a big hit or dropping the gloves. Boucher is one of the hardest hitters on the team. He finishes checks and stands up for his teammates on a nightly basis. Boucher is near the top of the league for fighting majors for rookies.

Defenseman of the Year Award: #49 Lleyton Moore

This award is presented annually to the Thunder defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-around ability at his position, offensively and defensively. Moore was signed in the offseason out of the OHL. He earned a call-up to the Tucson Roadrunners and then signed an AHL deal mid-season. Moore is near the top of the league for rookies in power play assists and points. He brings a steady presence quarterbacking the Thunder's power play.

Toyota Fan of the Year: Wayne Farminer

Wayne Farminer has been a positive representation of our fan base since joining as a season ticket holder. He has been the face of his section for a long time, getting 117 riled up during games. During our special event nights like Scooby Doo, Wayne and his family leads by example with costumes and getting into the atmosphere. He's a passionate Thunder fan who shows up through thick and thin.

Fan's Choice Award: #33 Trevor Gorsuch

This award was introduced to help give the fans a voice and let us know who their favorite player is. Fans were encouraged to vote online through our social media channels and email marketing. Gorsuch has been a workhorse down the stretch, starting 24 of the last 31 games. He earned his first ECHL shutout last Saturday night since the 2021-22 campaign and the first for a Thunder netminder this year.

MVP: #21 Jay Dickman

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player that is determined to be the most valuable to his team. Dickman has set new career highs in goals, assists and points. He hit the 200-point plateau early in the season and is closing in on 100 ECHL goals. Dickman is one of the most creative passers on the team and is at the top of the league in power play goals.

The Thunder closes the regular season with three meetings in the Black Hills this week against Rapid City. The series begins on Thursday, April 11.

