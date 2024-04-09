Zach Tupker Joins Swamp Rabbits Prior to Final Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction the signing of Zach Tupker prior to the team's final three regular season games.

In a separate transaction earlier this week, rookie forward Jonathan Yantsis was released.

Tupker joins the Swamp Rabbits following his final season in the NCAA college ranks, spent with Quinnipiac University. The 6'1", 190-pound forward scored six goals and registered 21 points in 39 games with the Bobcats, finishing his season with an NCAA Tournament Regional Final defeat in overtime against the Boston College Eagles, the top overall seed.

From Collingwood, Ontario, Tupker, 24, previously spent his collegiate days with Cornell University, playing alongside current Swamp Rabbits defenseman Joe Leahy. In his NCAA career, compiled 14 goals, 28 assists, and 42 points in 125 games, capturing the 2020 ECAC Regular Season Championship with Cornell. Before going to college, he skated with the Carleton Place Canadians in the CCHL junior ranks, earning 110 points in 157 games, 2019 1st Team All-Star honors, and the 2017 CCHL Championship. Zach has a twin brother, Benjamin, who weeks ago made his professional debut in the ECHL with the Trois-Rivières Lions and notched his first two professional assists.

The Swamp Rabbits have three games remaining in the season next week, beginning with the Atlanta Gladiators at home on Friday, April 12th. Puck drop for the final meeting against Atlanta is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and features "Teacher Appreciation Night", brought to you by First Step Realty and Godwin Lightning Protection. The weekend continues with a home-and-home series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, starting on Saturday, April 13th, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. EST at Enmarket Arena. Both Savannah and Greenville return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, April 14th, for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop and "Fan Appreciation Night", presented by Fluor, featuring the team's special warmup jerseys worn this season.

