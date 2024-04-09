Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week the ECHL terminated the Newfoundland Growlers franchise, the NBA G League named Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung the league's Most Valuable Player, and the Milwaukee Wave knocked off the undefeated Monterrey Flash in the Major Arena Soccer League East Division Semi-Final. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, SPHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, BIG3, Major Arena Soccer League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, United Football League, Canadian Football League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, International League and Pacific Coast League

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has voted to terminate the Membership of the Newfoundland Growlers, effective immediately, for failure to fulfill its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws. "We are saddened to lose ECHL hockey in the Newfoundland market," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "We'd like to thank the Growlers fans and partners for their support of the team throughout their existence, and are hopeful that hockey can return to the region for their dedicated and passionate fanbase."

In a candid interview, Dean MacDonald says the City of St. John's gets a share of the blame for the hockey team failing. He also talks about what happened behind the scenes when trying to sell the team in a candid interview.

American Hockey League

Abbotsford Canucks Jonathan Lekkerimäki on scoring his first AHL goal tonight in our game against the Coachella

Southern Professional Hockey League

Week 24 Goals

Professional Women's Hockey League

Meet Emma Maltais. A major contributor for PWHL Toronto and for Team Canada, she's taken an unconventional approach to her hockey career. A strong work ethic along with a strong social game have made the 24-year-old a fan favorite.

Ontario Hockey League

Saginaw Spirit's Owen Beck named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - March 25-31, 2024

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The NBA G League has announced that Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player. It marks the first time that McClung has won the league's top honor in his career. McClung becomes the first Osceola Magic player to be named NBA G League MVP. During the 2023-24 season, McClung played and started in 27 games, averaging a league best 25.7 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 6.6 apg. and 1.3 stlpg. in 35.4 minpg., while shooting .509 (252-495) from the floor and .396 (72-182) from three-point range. He led (or tied) the Magic in scoring 13 times, led (or tied) in assists 15 times and led (or tied) in rebounding once. McClung scored in double figures 27 times, 20+ points in 27 games, 30+ points in eight games and 40+ in one game, including a season-high 40 points on Mar.21 @ Birmingham.

After leading the G League in scoring with 25.7 PTS to go with 6.6 AST and 4.7 REB and helping the Osceola Magic earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Mac McClung is your 2023-24 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player!

The NBA G League announced that Stockton Kings Head Coach Lindsey Harding has been named the 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year. Harding was selected for the honor by votes from NBA G League coaches and general managers. She is the first head coach in Stockton Kings history to win the annual award and makes history as the first-ever woman and woman of color to receive the recognition. In her inaugural season as the head coach of the Stockton Kings, Harding led the team to the best record in the G league this season, going 24-10 overall. Behind Harding, Stockton led the Western Conference, clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the program's third playoff appearance in Stockton history.

South Bay Lakers guard Shaq Harrison has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year. Harrison becomes only the fourth multi-year winner of the award in NBA G League history, having also claimed the honor following the 2021-22 campaign. In 34 regular season games (31 starts) for South Bay this season, Harrison averaged a league-leading 2.9 steals to go along with 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 34.1 minutes. The former University of Tulsa guard recorded five or more steals in eight games on the year, the most of any player in the G League. His career-high eight thefts against the Rip City Remix on Feb. 2 tied for the most of any player in a single game this season.

Women's National Basketball Association

The Phoenix Mercury announced the team has re-signed WNBA Champion and nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner. "BG has been a stalwart of the Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix community for the past decade, and we are excited that she will be with us as we build a team that can compete every night on both ends of the floor," said Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren. "We know winning is what's most important to her and that she can help lead us this year."

How the Caitlin Clark effect raises economic pressure on WNBA for future stars

BIG3

Should Caitlin Clark accept Ice Cube's $5M offer to play in the Big3? First Take - Rebecca Lobo and Jay Williams join First Take to discuss Caitlin Clark being offered $5M to play in Ice Cube's Big3 league.

SOCCER

Major Arena Soccer League

After dropping a heartbreaker in overtime Friday night to the Flash in Game One of the MASL Ron Newman Cup East Division Semi-Final at Panther Arena, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave went into Monterrey and did the impossible; defeat the undefeated Flash, not once but twice to advance to the next round of the playoffs. "I'm beyond happy for the guys and what they put into this weekend," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "It's not the biggest thing that's ever happened to the Wave but it's probably the least likely outcome in the playoffs that has ever happened in the teams existence."

MASL Ten for Ten - President of Harrisburg Heat Kevin Healey

Major League Soccer

Watch as Lionel Messi scores a goal just 10 minutes after checking in for his return from injury.

National Women's Soccer League

Lisa Carlin and Sandra Herrera discuss some of the surprises from the first few weeks of the 2024 NWSL season.

USL Super League

USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort chats with SBJ's Alex Silverman about why the right time for the women's soccer league is now.

MLS NEXT Pro

The 2024 edition of the Generation Adidas Cup featured a first-ever MLS NEXT Pro regular season match. Orlando City B took on Inter Miami II in a Sunshine State showdown. We recap all the can't-miss moments and interview players, coaches, and executives from around the League.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 2

St Louis Breaks Spring Football Attendance Record in United Football League with 40,317 fans.

Canadian Football League

It is with great sadness that the Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn the loss of former player and team president Jim Hopson. Hopson passed away on April 2 at the age of 73, after a brave three-year battle with colon cancer. Hopson was a titan for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club both on and off the field. The Regina, Saskatchewan native, who grew up attending Roughrider games, suited up for his hometown team from 1973 to 1976, lining up alongside his heroes: George Reed and Ron Lancaster. In each of his four seasons in Green and White, the team made the West Final.

Winning ways would follow Hopson when he came back to the Roughriders in 2005 as the team's first full-time President and CEO, a role he held until 2015. Over his tenure, he ushered in a decade of exponential growth for the Club's business operations, football operations and Rider Pride.

Chris Streveler sits down with Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to talk about his 5 year NFL journey that saw him suit up for multiple teams, most notably the New York Jets, his decision to return to the CFL with the Blue Bombers, and his role in Winnipeg for the 2024 CFL season.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Week 18: Top 5 Plays

The Albany FireWolves honoured former captain Brett Manney, who retired this offseason, by retiring his jersey to the rafters!

Premier Lacrosse League

The competition level in Japan is LEGIT - PLL x JAPAN GAME HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

International League

Fourth-ranked Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad posts the first multi-homer game of his career for Triple-A Norfolk Tides

Pacific Coast League

Rehabbing Astros ace Justin Verlander strikes out six in three innings for Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys

