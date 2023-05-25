Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023-24 Schedule

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced the club's 72-game regular season schedule for the 2023-24 season presented by Bon Secours.

Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord returns to lead the Swamp Rabbits for a fourth season following a third consecutive Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance this spring. Lord and Greenville will play in front of the Swamp Rabbit faithful for 36 home games, while traveling 36 additional times.

The Swamp Rabbits return to home ice for Opening Night presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21 against a former South Division foe, the Norfolk Admirals, at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Of Greenville's 36 home games, 30 will take place on weekend dates between Friday (12), Saturday (11), and Sunday (7). The Swamp Rabbits schedule features six mid-week home games, four on Wednesday nights and two on Thursday nights.

The Swamp Rabbits face a 63-game South Division slate that features matchups with all six division foes. In a season-high 13 games, the Swamp Rabbits will face-off with their closest geographical opponent, the Atlanta Gladiators, and the second-year Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The schedule features 12 meetings between the Swamp Rabbits and the Jacksonville Icemen, a rematch of the opening round series of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Greenville will renew the I-26 Rivalry with the South Carolina Stingrays on 12 seperate occasions during the 2023-24 slate. In a combined 14 games, the Swamp Rabbits will matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears (7) and the Florida Everblades (7).

One of the meetings with the Everblades, December 31, 2023, will see the two sides usher in 2024 with a 6:00 p.m. meeting at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

In non-divisional play, the Swamp Rabbits schedule features 10 games against five opponents outside the South Division. The Opening Night meeting with the Admirals is the only time the two sides meet. December features a Wednesday night meeting with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Greenville plays six non-divisional games in February, traveling to St. John's, Newfoundland for a three-game set with the reigning North Division champions, the Newfoundland Growlers, and hosting the Rapid City Rush for three games at the end of the month. The Swamp Rabbits conclude its non-conference schedule with a pair of home meetings in March against the Toledo Walleye.

Swamp Rabbits home games, excluding December 31, will begin at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays, while Sunday games begin at 3:05 p.m.

All 72-games of the Swamp Rabbits' regular season games are broadcast live on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

