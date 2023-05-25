Komets Release 2023-24 Schedule

May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have released their full 2023-2024 schedule. The 72nd season of Komet hockey will begin on the road at Indy on Friday, October 20, with the home opener the following night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Fuel.

The team will play the traditional Thanksgiving game versus Iowa on November 23, and New Year's Eve versus Toledo. Other notable home opponents include Utah on December 15-17, Norfolk on December 29, and Worcester will make its first appearance in Fort Wayne on January 19-21. The Komets will play a morning game at Cincinnati on Tuesday, November 14, and travel to Rapid City for a three-game series on January 10, 12, and 13. The team will also trek to Kansas City and Wichita in February.

Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets Ticket Offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 72nd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey!

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2023-24 season. For more information, visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

