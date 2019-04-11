Snappers lose 6-5 to Bees Despite 11 Hit Effort

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BURLINGTON, IA - The Beloit Snappers were defeated by the Burlington Bees by a final score of 6-5 Thursday afternoon dropping their first series of the year. Beloit would muster up 11 hits in the game, but that would not be enough, as walks prove costly in the losing effort.

Burlington got the scoring started today with a run in the bottom of the first to take the early one run advantage. However, their lead would not last, as Beloit scored 3 runs in the fifth to take their first lead of the ballgame 3-1.

For Beloit in the fifth, Lester Madden would work himself a walk and Cobie Vance would follow that up with a single to put runners on first and second with two outs. Then, the Snappers 2-out magic would take center stage.

Payton Squier laced a double by Bees centerfielder, Jordyn Adams, plating Madden for Beloit's first run of the game. Vance would also come around to score after an error by Adams allowing Vance to touch home all the way from first base.

With Squier now on second and the inning still alive, Skyler Weber would single to left field driving in a run and giving the Snappers the 3-1 lead in the fifth.

Burlington would answer right back though, with 4 runs coming across to score in the sixth. In the inning, the Bees would get the first 3 batters on before connecting on a double to left field that would clear the bases giving the Bees a 4-3 lead.

Burlington would get one more run in the sixth extending the Bees lead to two heading to the seventh. But, the Snappers were not done with the bats yet.

In the seventh, Squier drove in Chase Calabuig scoring a run and helping the Snappers inch even closer. Then in the eighth, Lester Madden would hit a sacrifice fly knocking in Logan Farrar to even the game up at five a piece.

In the bottom of the eighth, Burlington would break our tie pushing across one run giving the Bees the 6-5 lead going to the ninth. The Snappers would fail to score in the ninth, going down in order and ultimately falling to Burlington by a final score of 6-5.

Bryce Conley would get the start for Beloit and was dominant on the mound this afternoon.

Conley went 5 strong innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 run, and striking out 4 Bees. Conley left the game with the 3-1 lead in tact, but will end up getting a no decision for the afternoon.

The Snappers will be back in action tomorrow against Clinton Lumberkings, as they open up a 6- game homestand at Pohlman Field. First pitch is slated 6:30 P.M.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.