Late Inning Rally Leads Cubs to 2-1 Series Finale Win at Great Lakes

Midland, MI: It felt like 26 degrees at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Thursday night as the South Bend Cubs and Great Lakes Loons played the final game of their four game series. Great Lakes, who won two out of the first three including a walk-off win on Monday, seemed to have all the momentum rolling into Thursday. However, it was the Cubs taking the series finale 2-1.

Thanks to shut down pitching once again from right hander Cam Sanders, the Cubs stayed in the scoreless game through six innings despite being no-hit by Loons starter Josiah Gray through the first five. As it looked like the bats were going to be cold all night, the Cubs finally broke through in the top of the 7th with a Jonathan Sierra single.

Sierra, who extended his hitting streak to seven games, picked up his first Midwest League RBI and put the Cubs up 1-0. South Bend added another run in the top of the 8th to make it 2-0 on Levi Jordan's RBI single into right field. Gustavo Polanco scored easily, and Delvin Zinn hustled home and slid feet first. Despite Zinn looking like he got under the tag, the call on the field was out and the Cubs had to settle for just one run.

The late inning heroics by the Cubs offense was almost put to bed after Great Lakes plated one run off of Peyton Remy in the bottom of the 8th inning. Remy was pulled in favor of Ethan Roberts, who struck out Dillon Paulson looking with the bases loaded to end the frame.

Roberts worked a clean 9th inning to earn his second save of the year. With the win, the Cubs improve to 4-4 after the six game road trip. South Bend will now get some home cooking with a six game homestand.

The Lansing Lugnuts will come to town starting Friday night at 7:35. The Cubs will then host the Loons for three games beginning on Monday. Eury Ramos will make his home debut for the Cubs tomorrow night against the Lugnuts. This will be the first meeting in 2019 between South Bend and Lansing.

