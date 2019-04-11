Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Clinton
April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Clinton, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits scheduled game in Clinton on Thursday evening was postponed due to heavy rains throughout the day at Ashford University Field. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
The River Bandits are scheduled to host Clinton later this month at Modern Woodmen Park. That is the only other scheduled meeting between the two clubs in the first half of the season.
The River Bandits will travel to Miller Park in Milwaukee on Friday night to open a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019
- â??Caps Take Series in Lansing - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Clinton - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Snappers lose 6-5 to Bees Despite 11 Hit Effort - Beloit Snappers
- Derek Molina and Gabe Snyder join Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- INF Austin Dennis transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Again Partner with Busey Bank for Teacher of the Year Award - Peoria Chiefs
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 12-14 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 12-17 - Dayton Dragons
- Bees Take Series Advantage in 4-2 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Dragons Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Clinton
- INF Austin Dennis transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities
- Four-Run Ninth Helps River Bandits to 7-4 Win
- Bandits Pitching Strikes out 20 in 2-0 Win
- Lack of Stadium Access Forces Bandits to Relocate Second Home Series