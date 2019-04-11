Chiefs/Rattlers Rained out Thursday

Peoria, IL - The finale between the Peoria Chiefs and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was rained out Thursday night. Since Wisconsin doesn't return to Peoria this half, the game will be made up when the Chiefs travel to Appleton May 20-23.The exact date and time will be announced later.

The Chiefs start a three-game series on the road against Kane County, Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs will start TBA against Kane County RH Franklyn Soriano (0-0, 3.86). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

