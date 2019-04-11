Wisconsin Rained Out in Peoria

PEORIA, IL - Thursday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park was rained out. The Rattlers do not return to Peoria in the first half of the season so this rainout will have to be made up on one of Peoria's two trips to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium before the end of the first half.

The Chiefs are scheduled to visit the Fox Cities from May 20 through 23 and May 31 through June 2. The date of the doubleheader will be announced later.

The Timber Rattlers are guaranteed to play on Friday night when they host the Quad Cities River Bandits at Miller Park. Game time is 7:05pm. Tickets are available through the Milwaukee Brewers ticket office. If you can't make it out to the game, the radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:50pm.

