Wisconsin Rained Out in Peoria
April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
PEORIA, IL - Thursday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park was rained out. The Rattlers do not return to Peoria in the first half of the season so this rainout will have to be made up on one of Peoria's two trips to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium before the end of the first half.
The Chiefs are scheduled to visit the Fox Cities from May 20 through 23 and May 31 through June 2. The date of the doubleheader will be announced later.
The Timber Rattlers are guaranteed to play on Friday night when they host the Quad Cities River Bandits at Miller Park. Game time is 7:05pm. Tickets are available through the Milwaukee Brewers ticket office. If you can't make it out to the game, the radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:50pm.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2019
- Perfect Not Enough for Loons - Great Lakes Loons
- Wisconsin Rained Out in Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Chiefs/Rattlers Rained out Thursday - Peoria Chiefs
- Lugnuts Fall, 7-3, Ending Homestand; Next Up: Lansing Ignite - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 11 vs. Dayton (Game 8) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bees Win Series over Snappers in 6-5 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Series Finale Washed Out - Clinton LumberKings
- 'Caps Take Series in Lansing - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Clinton - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Snappers lose 6-5 to Bees Despite 11 Hit Effort - Beloit Snappers
- Derek Molina and Gabe Snyder join Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- INF Austin Dennis transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Again Partner with Busey Bank for Teacher of the Year Award - Peoria Chiefs
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 12-14 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 12-17 - Dayton Dragons
- Bees Take Series Advantage in 4-2 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Dragons Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Stories
- Wisconsin Rained Out in Peoria
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 12-14
- Timber Rattlers Schedule Five Bark in the Park Events for 2019
- Peoria beats Wisconsin 4-2
- Chiefs Shut Out Rattlers