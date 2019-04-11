Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... The Hot Rods were shutout for the second time this season in a 7-0 loss to the Lake County Captains in the third game of a four-game set at Classic Park. Bowling Green was held to four hits, all of which came off Captains starter Luis Oviedo, and four walks without mustering a run. The biggest hit of the game came off the bat of Wander Franco, who tripled in the first inning. Bowling Green left seven runners on base and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The pitching staff had a rough evening, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with a season-high eight walks but struck out 12 in the loss.

Utility extrodinare.. Jake Palomaki has made a large impact over his first two days with the Hot Rods. The infielder made his first start of the season for BG in left field, played second in the latter game of Tuesday's double header, took the field at third on Wednesday, and finished that game on the mound. Over that time, Palomaki committed an error in left, but started a massive game-saving 7-2-3-2 double play after shifting to the infield from left for a few plays in a 6-3 win. On Wednesday, Palomaki took the mound and authored a clean 2.0 innings of work, retiring six-straight.

Last Game's Notes... Bowling Green struck out 12 Captains... The pitching staff has struck out 34 total hitters in the first three games of the series... Hot Rods pitching issued a season-high eight walks... It surpasses the previous high of seven, which was set during the second game of yesterday's double-header... Bowling Green was held to their lowest hit total of the season on Wednesday with four hits... Bowling Green is 1-3 when wearing their blue jerseys... McClanahan's 0.1 innings of work is the shortest start of his career... He also allowed more walks (three) on Wednesday than any other game of his career... Wednesday was the second time this season the Hot Rods were shutout this season...

That's a lot of K's... Bowling Green pitching is currently ranked second in all of Class-A with 84 strikeouts through the first seven games of the season. The team is second in the Midwest League, trailing Quad Cities who leads the A-ball ranks with 100 K's.

A slow start all around... The Tampa Bay Rays have four affiliates active currently, all of whom are below .500 while the Big League club is flourishing (10-3). The Charlotte Stone Crabs join the Hot Rods with a 3-4 record, while AA Montgomery is 2-3 and AAA Durham is 2-4 in the early going. This comes a season after Durham and Bowling Green won their respective league titles while Montgomery made it to the Southern League Semifinals. Charlotte had a historic season in 2018, finishing with the third best record in the FSL including a 40-29 second half record which was the best in team history, despite missing the playoffs.

Leaders... Three Hot Rods appear in the MWL top-10 in on-base percentage with Michael Smith (t-3rd, .500), Grant Witherspoon (6th, .481), and Ford Proctor (T-7th, .480) all ranked... Michael Plassmeyer is seventh in the league with a 0.67 WHIP.

What's Next... The Hot Rods head back to Bowling Green Ballpark to begin a six-game homestand, welcoming in the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday for three games. The Lake County Captains will make their first visit to BG on Monday, continuing the season series with three games in Kentucky.

