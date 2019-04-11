Bees Take Series Advantage in 4-2 Victory

April 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees





Burlington won for the fifth time in their last six games, beating Beloit 4-2 on a night where the weather was more football like.

The wind chills had dropped into the mid-30s when newly activated Matt Leon took over for starter Jose Soriano to begin the fourth inning. The Bees were down 2-1. Leon, from Bethlehem, PA, looked like a pitcher who was use to pitching in the cold. The right-hander threw 3.1 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Ben Morrison, former Western Kentucky hurler, earned his first save with 2.2 no hit frames. The Bees scored unearned runs in the first and fifth. They score another in the sixth when Connor Fitzsimons led off with a single to left, went to third on a D.C. Arendas double, and scored on a Jordyn Adams ground out to second. That made it 3-2.

Burlington added an insurance run in the seventh. With one out, Francisco Del Valle single. An out later Gleyvin Pineda doubled, chasing Del Valle all the way around. Kevin Maitan was 2-4 for the game, with an RBI and a run scored. Arendas raised his batting average to .364, with a 2-3 night.

