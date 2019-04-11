Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, April 11, 2019 l Game # 8

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-5) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-2)

RH Jhon De Jesus (1-0, 0.00) vs. LH Efraín Contreras (0-0, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a four-game set. Current Series: Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 0. Dragons on Current Six-Game Road Trip: 1-4.

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 2. TinCaps pitchers combined to allow just five hits and Fort Wayne enjoyed four multi-run innings. Starter Ryan Weathers pitched shutout baseball until allowing two runs in the sixth, his final inning, while striking out eight without issuing a walk. The Dragons runs came on an RBI triple by Shard Munroe and a run-scoring single by Jay Schuyler. Dragons starting pitcher Jacob Heatherly did not escape the first inning, allowing three runs including two bases-loaded walks.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost four straight games. They have held the lead in three. They lost leads in the sixth inning on Monday and the eighth on Tuesday in Fort Wayne.

Juan Martinez has hit safely in all six games he has appeared in, batting .381.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 12 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Juan Mota (0-0, 2.25) at Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 6.75)

Saturday, April 13 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (0-1, 3.60) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-0, 2.25) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 14 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (0-0, 3.60) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

